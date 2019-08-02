Andrea Trujillo Lucero

Obituary
Andrea Trujillo Lucero

May 9,1933 â€"

July 27, 2019





Andrea was born in Govenador,

NM to Manuel

and AsenciÃ³n

Trujillo.

She was preceded in death by

her husband

Carlos Lucero,

Jr. and daughter, Carla Zabalza.

She is survived

by sister, Sr. Carmela

Trujillo OSF, son Michael Lucero, his wife Barbara Surbey and step-daughter Jodi Perea; grandchildren, Andrea Griego and

Felipe Zabalza; great-

grandchildren, Isaac &

Joshua Valenzuela.

There will be a Memorial service Saturday,









August 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at The

Woodmark

Senior Living,

7201 Prospect

Place NE,

Albuquerque.

Funeral

services will be

Monday, August

5, in Bloomfield,

NM at St. Mary's Catholic Church,

307 N. Church St. Viewing at 8:30 a.m. Rosary 9:00

a.m. Mass 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow Mass. Reception at St. Rose of Lima Church in Blanco, NM. In lieu of flowers, donations to American are appreciated.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 2, 2019
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.