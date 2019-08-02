Andrea Trujillo Lucero
May 9,1933 â€"
July 27, 2019
Andrea was born in Govenador,
NM to Manuel
and AsenciÃ³n
Trujillo.
She was preceded in death by
her husband
Carlos Lucero,
Jr. and daughter, Carla Zabalza.
She is survived
by sister, Sr. Carmela
Trujillo OSF, son Michael Lucero, his wife Barbara Surbey and step-daughter Jodi Perea; grandchildren, Andrea Griego and
Felipe Zabalza; great-
grandchildren, Isaac &
Joshua Valenzuela.
There will be a Memorial service Saturday,
August 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at The
Woodmark
Senior Living,
7201 Prospect
Place NE,
Albuquerque.
Funeral
services will be
Monday, August
5, in Bloomfield,
NM at St. Mary's Catholic Church,
307 N. Church St. Viewing at 8:30 a.m. Rosary 9:00
a.m. Mass 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow Mass. Reception at St. Rose of Lima Church in Blanco, NM. In lieu of flowers, donations to American are appreciated.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 2, 2019