With deepest sorrow, we announce that Andres Lorenzo Chavez passed away on October 15, 2019. He was the beloved son of his father, Andrew Chavez, and his mothers, Alicia Chavez and Lawrece Swanson. Andres was a dedicated father to Antonio and Steven Chavez and devoted partner to Stacey Vargas and daughter Bella Vargas; a loving brother of Melissa, Jesse, Thomas, Gabriel, and Maricella Chavez; and a cherished family member and friend to innumerable loved ones. Following his honorable discharge from the United States Marine Corps, Andres was selected as a cadet in the Albuquerque Fire Department. While assigned to Fire Station Two, Andres was passionate about his work and cherished the ability to help his fellow community members in their times of need. The world is truly a dimmer place without his laughter, humor, endless charm, and unflagging spirit. A memorial service and reception are planned for 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 4000 Bosque School Road NW 87120. All who wish to attend are welcome. Please visit Andres's online guestbook at



