Andrew C. Hall







In Loving



Memory of



Andrew C. Hall



55, passed away suddenly on January 24, 2018 in Los Lunas, New Mexico. He is



survived by his



daughter Kaitlyn Roederer and



husband Justin ,



grandson, Ronan; sisters Victoria Hall, Kathryn Dunlap;



Susan Smith and husband Robert; nephews Nicolaus



Rohrbough, David Hall



and wife Amanda, two



nieces Jessica Smith and Brandy Harden, two great nieces and a great nephew. He was preceded in death by his loving parents,



Donald R. Hall, Jean



(Foster) Hall and



grandparents.



Andy was born June 29,



1962 in Colorado. He



graduated from Sandia



High in 1980 and UNM with a B.S. in



Pharmacology



in 1987. Andy



specialized in



infectious diseases and oncology in clinical pharmacy. Andy's



passions were



music, traveling,



fishing, coin



collecting and



history. His traveling excursions included cruises, Disney World/Epcot Center, South America, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe and



Alaska.



Andy's love of knowledge and exploring led him to live in many places and discover new things. The medical field has lost a man who promoted integrity in his profession. We hope you're at peace and know you'll be missed and never forgotten.



