Andrew C. Hall
In Loving
Memory of
Andrew C. Hall
55, passed away suddenly on January 24, 2018 in Los Lunas, New Mexico. He is
survived by his
daughter Kaitlyn Roederer and
husband Justin ,
grandson, Ronan; sisters Victoria Hall, Kathryn Dunlap;
Susan Smith and husband Robert; nephews Nicolaus
Rohrbough, David Hall
and wife Amanda, two
nieces Jessica Smith and Brandy Harden, two great nieces and a great nephew. He was preceded in death by his loving parents,
Donald R. Hall, Jean
(Foster) Hall and
grandparents.
Andy was born June 29,
1962 in Colorado. He
graduated from Sandia
High in 1980 and UNM with a B.S. in
Pharmacology
in 1987. Andy
specialized in
infectious diseases and oncology in clinical pharmacy. Andy's
passions were
music, traveling,
fishing, coin
collecting and
history. His traveling excursions included cruises, Disney World/Epcot Center, South America, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe and
Alaska.
Andy's love of knowledge and exploring led him to live in many places and discover new things. The medical field has lost a man who promoted integrity in his profession. We hope you're at peace and know you'll be missed and never forgotten.
