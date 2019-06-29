Andrew C. Hall

Andrew C. Hall



In Loving

Memory of

Andrew C. Hall

55, passed away suddenly on January 24, 2018 in Los Lunas, New Mexico. He is

survived by his

daughter Kaitlyn Roederer and

husband Justin ,

grandson, Ronan; sisters Victoria Hall, Kathryn Dunlap;

Susan Smith and husband Robert; nephews Nicolaus

Rohrbough, David Hall

and wife Amanda, two

nieces Jessica Smith and Brandy Harden, two great nieces and a great nephew. He was preceded in death by his loving parents,

Donald R. Hall, Jean

(Foster) Hall and

grandparents.

Andy was born June 29,

1962 in Colorado. He

graduated from Sandia

High in 1980 and UNM with a B.S. in

Pharmacology

in 1987. Andy

specialized in

infectious diseases and oncology in clinical pharmacy. Andy's

passions were

music, traveling,

fishing, coin

collecting and

history. His traveling excursions included cruises, Disney World/Epcot Center, South America, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe and

Alaska.

Andy's love of knowledge and exploring led him to live in many places and discover new things. The medical field has lost a man who promoted integrity in his profession. We hope you're at peace and know you'll be missed and never forgotten.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 29, 2019
