Andrew (Andre) Cotugno passed away on Monday August 19th 2019 at the age of 66 after a long illness. He maintained an adventurous spirit, sharp wit, and positive attitude throughout his life. He was an excellent husband, father, son and brother. Born August 23rd 1952 in Yugoslavia, he was naturalized in 1966. Andre lived the Pararescue life for 22.5 years until retirement from the USAF in 1993. He leaves behind his wife Janet Cotugno, children Danielle & Marcus Cotugno, sisters Gina Dohlen & Angela Holiday, and father Joseph Cotugno. He loved his family, Pararescue, and many friends. He will be greatly missed by all. He was more than just a man. A service will be held at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in the coming weeks.



