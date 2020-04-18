Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew F. Garcia. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Oct. 16, 1923 â€" April 17, 2014



YOU WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN!!



We miss you everyday pop and always will.



We would like to thank you for the exciting life that you have created for all of us. Thank you for always teaching us how to think outside of the box especially during these hard times, we are forever grateful for the legacy. We know you're up there dancing and singing all your favorite songs, while shooting some pool. We'll meet you in heaven, make sure to open the gates for us. Love your family and Garcia's Staff. Send the guardian angels our way, we could sure use the help right now â€" LOL!



