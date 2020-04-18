Andrew F. Garcia
Oct. 16, 1923 â€" April 17, 2014
YOU WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN!!
We miss you everyday pop and always will.
We would like to thank you for the exciting life that you have created for all of us. Thank you for always teaching us how to think outside of the box especially during these hard times, we are forever grateful for the legacy. We know you're up there dancing and singing all your favorite songs, while shooting some pool. We'll meet you in heaven, make sure to open the gates for us. Love your family and Garcia's Staff. Send the guardian angels our way, we could sure use the help right now â€" LOL!
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020