Andrew J. Patin, Jr.







Andrew "Joe"



Patin, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Quezon City, Philippines on February 25, 2020



after a two-year



battle with



Glioblastoma (brain) cancer.



He was born on March 21, 1951 in Arnaudville, Louisiana. The first born to Murley and Andrew Patin, Joe grew up in Baton Rouge, La. He enlisted in the US Air Force after high school and retired as an E-7 MSgt with 24 years of service. Upon retirement from the USAF, he and wife, Donna, settled in Albq. surrounded by Donna's family. He then embarked upon a 20-year career with Avis Car Rental, retiring as a Master Mechanic. Joe was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Rotary International and Our Lady of the Sandias Catholic Church (Kirtland AFB), where he served as a Eucharistic minister. Joe loved God, his family, the LSU Tigers and our country. He enjoyed welcoming home troops at the airport and often bought them meals. Joe was outgoing, hard-working and generous of spirit. After his wife of 37 years passed away, Joe was blessed to have found love again.



He traveled across the globe to Quezon City, Philippines and married Ma. Corazon Imperial on Jan. 21, 2017. One year later he received the devastating diagnosis of cancer. Joe is survived by wife, Ma. Corazon (Coy) Imperial-Patin; daughters, Felicia and Ariana; mother, Murley Patin; sister, Shirley P. Vicknair and brother, Henry Patin; 2 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces including Nick, Christina and Michael Camacho now or formerly of Albq. Joe was preceded in death by wife, Donna J. Patin; father, Andrew J. Patin,Sr., and sister, Alice P. Gautreaux. A Funeral Mass, wake and Christian burial took place during the week of Feb. 25, 2020 in Quezon City, Philippines. Special thanks to the Imperial family, Dr. Julette Batara, and caregivers for their love, compassion and support of our dear Joe.





