Andrew Julian Trujillo

Andrew Julian Trujillo



Our beloved

Andrew Julian

Trujillo passed

away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Presbyterian Rust Medical

Center. He was surrounded by

his loving family and friends.

He was born in

Albuquerque,

NM on

September 1, 1970.

He is survived by his

parents Alfonso and Pearl Trujillo, his wife Amanda Trujillo and six children, Anthony, Adrian, Aaron,

Alyssa, Samantha, Alex

Trujillo, and his two brothers and their wives, Leroy and Susie Trujillo and

Matthew and

Alissa Trujillo.

Andrew was a proud volunteer

fire fighter at

Bernalillo County Fire Department.

Besides his love for his family,

Andrew had a

passion for

Mustangs and

later became one of the founding

members of Duke City

Mustangs.

Throughout his life,

Andrew was selfless, kind, caring, and full of life. Apart from being the center of any conversation, he always made people laugh, feel important, and most of all, loved.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 30, 2019
