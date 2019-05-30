Andrew Julian Trujillo
Our beloved
Andrew Julian
Trujillo passed
away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Presbyterian Rust Medical
Center. He was surrounded by
his loving family and friends.
He was born in
Albuquerque,
NM on
September 1, 1970.
He is survived by his
parents Alfonso and Pearl Trujillo, his wife Amanda Trujillo and six children, Anthony, Adrian, Aaron,
Alyssa, Samantha, Alex
Trujillo, and his two brothers and their wives, Leroy and Susie Trujillo and
Matthew and
Alissa Trujillo.
Andrew was a proud volunteer
fire fighter at
Bernalillo County Fire Department.
Besides his love for his family,
Andrew had a
passion for
Mustangs and
later became one of the founding
members of Duke City
Mustangs.
Throughout his life,
Andrew was selfless, kind, caring, and full of life. Apart from being the center of any conversation, he always made people laugh, feel important, and most of all, loved.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 30, 2019