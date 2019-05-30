Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Julian Trujillo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Andrew Julian TrujilloOur belovedAndrew JulianTrujillo passedaway Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Presbyterian Rust MedicalCenter. He was surrounded byhis loving family and friends.He was born inAlbuquerque,NM onSeptember 1, 1970.He is survived by hisparents Alfonso and Pearl Trujillo, his wife Amanda Trujillo and six children, Anthony, Adrian, Aaron,Alyssa, Samantha, AlexTrujillo, and his two brothers and their wives, Leroy and Susie Trujillo andMatthew andAlissa Trujillo.Andrew was a proud volunteerfire fighter atBernalillo County Fire Department.Besides his love for his family,Andrew had apassion forMustangs andlater became one of the foundingmembers of Duke CityMustangs.Throughout his life,Andrew was selfless, kind, caring, and full of life. Apart from being the center of any conversation, he always made people laugh, feel important, and most of all, loved. Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 30, 2019

