Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Mascarenas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Andrew Mascarenas







Andrew Alfred Mascarenas, 57, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Albuquerque, NM, surrounded by family who loved him. He was born in Embudo, NM, on February 5, 1962, to Joe Nick MascareÃ±as and Sylvia Maes. More than anything, Andrew enjoyed fishing and camping in the mountains of northern New Mexico and spending time with his granddaughters.



He is survived by his daughter Victoria Perkins and husband Grant of Denver, CO; two adoring granddaughters, Savannah and Scarlett; his parents Joe Nick MascareÃ±as of Costilla, NM and Sylvia Maes of Albuquerque, NM; sisters, Sharon Bowers and husband Keith of Atlanta, GA; Yolanda Romero and husband Richard of Questa, NM; Annette Martinez and husband Anthony of Albuquerque, NM; brothKers, Robert MascareÃ±as and wife Nettie of Denver, CO; and, Marcos MascareÃ±as and wife Tanya of Questa, NM.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 23, at 10 a.m. at Abundant Life Church in Amalia, NM.



Andrew MascarenasAndrew Alfred Mascarenas, 57, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Albuquerque, NM, surrounded by family who loved him. He was born in Embudo, NM, on February 5, 1962, to Joe Nick MascareÃ±as and Sylvia Maes. More than anything, Andrew enjoyed fishing and camping in the mountains of northern New Mexico and spending time with his granddaughters.He is survived by his daughter Victoria Perkins and husband Grant of Denver, CO; two adoring granddaughters, Savannah and Scarlett; his parents Joe Nick MascareÃ±as of Costilla, NM and Sylvia Maes of Albuquerque, NM; sisters, Sharon Bowers and husband Keith of Atlanta, GA; Yolanda Romero and husband Richard of Questa, NM; Annette Martinez and husband Anthony of Albuquerque, NM; brothKers, Robert MascareÃ±as and wife Nettie of Denver, CO; and, Marcos MascareÃ±as and wife Tanya of Questa, NM.A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 23, at 10 a.m. at Abundant Life Church in Amalia, NM. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 21, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close