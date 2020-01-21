Andrew Mascarenas
Andrew Alfred Mascarenas, 57, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Albuquerque, NM, surrounded by family who loved him. He was born in Embudo, NM, on February 5, 1962, to Joe Nick MascareÃ±as and Sylvia Maes. More than anything, Andrew enjoyed fishing and camping in the mountains of northern New Mexico and spending time with his granddaughters.
He is survived by his daughter Victoria Perkins and husband Grant of Denver, CO; two adoring granddaughters, Savannah and Scarlett; his parents Joe Nick MascareÃ±as of Costilla, NM and Sylvia Maes of Albuquerque, NM; sisters, Sharon Bowers and husband Keith of Atlanta, GA; Yolanda Romero and husband Richard of Questa, NM; Annette Martinez and husband Anthony of Albuquerque, NM; brothKers, Robert MascareÃ±as and wife Nettie of Denver, CO; and, Marcos MascareÃ±as and wife Tanya of Questa, NM.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 23, at 10 a.m. at Abundant Life Church in Amalia, NM.
