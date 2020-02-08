Andrew R. Garcia
1/24/78-2/9/89
In Loving
Memory
from Garcia's Kitchen
Andrew was an organ donor who donated his
heart, liver, and kidney. Andrew
told us if anything happened to him he wanted to donate his organs. People have asked me if Andrew actually said this; they meant it in a good way because he was so young and understood what he was saying. I would have never donated his organs if he hadn't told me. To fulfill his wish was the hardest thing I've done in my life. Andrew was awarded the Real American GI Joe award posthumously 31 years ago in Washington DC.
Andrew, it has been 31 years, but feels like yesterday. We love and miss you so, so much. You have not and will not ever be forgotten. I know in my heart I will be able to hold you again. Son, you make me try harder to meet you at the gates of heaven.
Love you always,
Your father, Dan Garcia
and Family
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020