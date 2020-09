Andrew S. Mroz











It was one year ago that your bright, loving, inquisitive spirit left us. We miss your presence every day. Words cannot express our love for you and how deeply we still grieve. You were a smart and amazing person, husband, father, son, in-law, friend, co-worker, and gamer.



Keep watch over us and visit us often.



You will be loved forever.





