Andrew Philip Sanchez



Andrew Sanchez Born on 9/17/1956 passed away on Wednesday

6/24/2020 due to Covid19 complications. Andrew was a beloved Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Great-Grandfather, and friend

Andrew was preceded in death by Father Eduardo Sanchez, Mother Clara Sanchez, and Sister Priscilla Gallegos. Andrew is survived by Brother Gilbert Sanchez wife Darlene, Sister Ruth Garcia husband Joe Garcia (deceased), Ed Sanchez wife Jane, Brother-in-law Dickie Gallegos, Daughter Shauntel Wallace husband Chris Wallace Grandson Kristopher Castellanos, Grandson Sean Torres, Granddaughter Maalese Wallace, Great-Grandson Tristan Torres, former wife MaryJane Sanchez, nieces Brandi Phillips, Michelle Garcia, Beverly Steinmaetz nephews Brian, Stephen, and Michael Sanchez Richard, Raymond Gallegos and countless friends!

Andrew was born and raised in Albuquerque NM where he graduated from Valley HS in 1974. After High School, he started his career in the Grocery business. He managed Meat Markets in Albuquerque and Phoenix. Andrew also ran/owned a successful Custom Tile business.

An avid sports fan loving his Steelers and watching Maalese play Volleyball.

Due to Covid-19, we are social distancing. Services will be a Zoom Meeting

Saturday, July 4, 2020,

at 1 pm. For details about services please visit

andrewpsanchezmemorial@gmail.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.
