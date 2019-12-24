Andy Santos Salazar
Age 42, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was born in Lynwood, CA on October 15, 1977, to Santos Salazar and Agnes Direen.
He was preceded in death by his brother Isaac Salazar.
Andy is survived by mother, Agnes Direen; father, Santos Salazar; daughter, Autumn; sons, Santos & Jerome; sisters, Sara & Emily; brother, Moses; nieces, Solina Moreno, Anissa Moreno; nephews, Xavion, Xander, Santiago, Isaac; nieces, Megan, Angel, Ofalia; nephew, Oliver; granddaughter, Analisa Archuleta; and numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
His passions included drawing, painting, camping, fishing, cooking, and he was a tattoo artist.
A visitation will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, 1:00 pm, Service will be held at 2:00 pm, all services are to be held at Daniels Family Funeral Services - Sara Road Chapel, 4310 Sara Rd SE, Rio Rancho, NM.
An internment to follow the services at Vista Verde Memorial Park, 4310 Sara Rd SE, Rio Rancho, NM.
A Reception is to follow at Haynes Community Center, Rio Rancho, NM at 3:45 pm.
To view information or leave a condolence please visit:
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 24, 2019