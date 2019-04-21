Andy W. Railey

Obituary
Andy W. Railey



Andy W. Railey, age 97, a dedicated father and

husband, passed away

Thursday, April 18, 2019. Andy was known for his woodworking skills and his love of the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife of 77 Â½ years, Lois Railey; his children, Larry Railey (Mary Griego) and Pam Stearns (Gus Stearns); his grandchildren, Brett

Railey, Steve Stearns,

Greg Stearns, and Sherry Sipla; and seven great-grandchildren. Andy was preceded in death by his

father, Martin H. Railey; mother, Minnie Eaklor; brother, Jack Eaklor; and beloved sister, Peggy

McJunkin.

Services will be held

Tuesday, April 23, 2019,

10:00 a.m., at the Chester T. French Memorial

Mausoleum Chapel at

Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE.

Interment will follow.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
