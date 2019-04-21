Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andy W. Railey. View Sign

Andy W. Railey







Andy W. Railey, age 97, a dedicated father and



husband, passed away



Thursday, April 18, 2019. Andy was known for his woodworking skills and his love of the outdoors.



He is survived by his wife of 77 Â½ years, Lois Railey; his children, Larry Railey (Mary Griego) and Pam Stearns (Gus Stearns); his grandchildren, Brett



Railey, Steve Stearns,



Greg Stearns, and Sherry Sipla; and seven great-grandchildren. Andy was preceded in death by his



father, Martin H. Railey; mother, Minnie Eaklor; brother, Jack Eaklor; and beloved sister, Peggy



McJunkin.



Services will be held



Tuesday, April 23, 2019,



10:00 a.m., at the Chester T. French Memorial



Mausoleum Chapel at



Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE.



Interment will follow.



