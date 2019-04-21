Andy W. Railey
|
Andy W. Railey, age 97, a dedicated father and
husband, passed away
Thursday, April 18, 2019. Andy was known for his woodworking skills and his love of the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife of 77 Â½ years, Lois Railey; his children, Larry Railey (Mary Griego) and Pam Stearns (Gus Stearns); his grandchildren, Brett
Railey, Steve Stearns,
Greg Stearns, and Sherry Sipla; and seven great-grandchildren. Andy was preceded in death by his
father, Martin H. Railey; mother, Minnie Eaklor; brother, Jack Eaklor; and beloved sister, Peggy
McJunkin.
Services will be held
Tuesday, April 23, 2019,
10:00 a.m., at the Chester T. French Memorial
Mausoleum Chapel at
Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE.
Interment will follow.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019