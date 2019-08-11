|
Angel Bolivar Collado y Castro
Angel Bolivar Collado y Castro passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019, in his home in Albuquerque at the age of 95 surrounded by family.
He was born in Havana, Cuba, on Wednesday, December 26, 1923. His father, Angel Collado Fuente, was born in 1880 in Asturias, Spain, and emigrated to Cuba from Spain at age 18 to work in Crusellas Perfume Factory in Havana. His mother, Elvira Castro Moreno, emigrated from Chiriqui, Panama, to Cuba in 1900. Angel Sr. and Elvira met while working at Crusellas Perfume Factory in Havana.
Angel came to the United States in 1944. While living in New York, he was drafted to the U.S. Army and fought with the 349th Regiment on the Morgan Line between Italy and the former Yugoslavia. He was transferred to the 350th Regiment in Tarvisio, Italy, where he served as a translator for Italian prisoners. He was Sergeant First Class E-7 SIG C and was awarded both the Army Occupation Medal (Italy) WW II Victory Medal and the Good Conduct Medal (Marksman). In 1947, he moved to San Juan, Puerto Rico, and attended the University of Puerto Rico where he studied Business and Latin American studies while he worked at the newspaper, Diario de La Prensa. He married his first wife, Maggie Schwarz, and had two children, Lizette Collado Schwarz and Angel Collado Schwarz.
After separating from his first wife, he re-enlisted in the Army in 1954 and was transferred to Sandia Base in Albuquerque where he met his beloved wife of sixty years, Esther J. Collado of Albuquerque, NM. In 1966, he began publishing the Spanish language newspaper, El Hispano News, which served the New Mexico community for 45 years. Angel loved Albuquerque and was involved with various civic organizations including Rotary Club, Sister Cities International, Toastmasters International, and the Sociedad Hispanica Cultural. Angel had a passion for history, geography, public speaking, music, and travel. Angel and Esther J. Collado would spend one month each year traveling in Spain with their adult children from 1998-2009.
He is survived by his children, Lizette Collado Schwarz, Angel Collado Schwarz, Merlinda Perea, Angelo Benjamin Collado, Francisco Asturias Collado, and Cesar Ricardo Collado. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. Angel Bolivar Collado y Castro was a generous man who was deeply loved and respected by his community, friends, and family. His life will be celebrated with a catered Reception on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at FRENCH â€" Rio Rancho, 1275 Unser Blvd. NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144. The rendering of military honors will commence promptly at 10:30 a.m. Please visit our online guestbook for Angel at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 11, 2019