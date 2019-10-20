Angel Ortiz
Angel Ortiz, Beloved son, brother, father and uncle, Angel Ortiz, Age 39, passed away September 25, 2019. He was born in Albuquerque, NM on July 1, 1980, to Gloria Ortiz. He loved to draw and go out. He was a good electrician and an even better comedian. He loved to make everyone laugh. We will miss your laugh. We love you and will see your smile again. He is preceded in death by his sister, Matilda Ortiz. Angel is survived by mother, Gloria Ortiz, Vince Santillanes, girlfriend, Annette and daughter, Angel Rose; brother, Patrick Espinoza; sister, April Ortiz. A Rosary will be recited on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 12:00 pm Garcia Mortuary ~ Chapel of Angels, on the corner of 8th and Iron, with a Communion Service to follow at 12:30 pm. Inurnment to follow at Fairview Memorial Park. A Reception will follow inurnment back at Garcia Mortuary.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 20, 2019