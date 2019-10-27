Angel Tafoya
Angel Tafoya was born in Richmond, CA on December 29, 1944 and passed away suddenly and peacefully in Albuquerque, NM on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Angel is survived by her children, Wendy Tafoya and Gregory Tafoya; sisters, Sophie Atencio and Maddie Moffett; her brother, Larry Cruz and his wife, Ginny; three grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Katherine Tafoya. Angel was a homemaker for most of her life and later worked for the city of Albuquerque in Early Childhood Development. The family wishes to thank Gregorita Romero for taking care of Angel the last several years of her life. Please visit our online guest book for Angel at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 27, 2019