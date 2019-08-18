|
Angel Y. Santistevan-Garcia
Angel Y.
Santistevan-Garcia, age 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019, in Albuquerque, NM. Angel was born to parents, Manuel M. Pollack and Julieta Sosa Pollack in Las Vegas, NM. She was born one of the last children of fifteen siblings and survived by Robert Pollack, Gabriel Pollack, and Esperanza Poma. Beloved mother, Angel is also survived by her three children, and son in law, Carl Romero, Lori Romero, Denise Costanza and Martin Costanza; two stepchildren, Greg Santistevan and Annette Santistevan Robledo; three grandchildren, Julian Anzures, Gabriel Garcia, Valerie Romero and husband Michael Prudhomme; four great grandchildren; Madison Stone, Soterro Maestas, Carmine Maestas and Lexi Costanza; great-great-granddaughter, Joslyn Anzures. Angel is also survived by her longtime friend and companion Manny Ortiz. Angel lived her life in Albuquerque turning herself into an accomplished successful business owner and entrepreneur, earning herself a "Businesswoman of the Year" title in 2016. Angel loved traveling, shopping, cooking, dining out and the casinos. She mostly loved surrounding herself with her family and friends and was loved by all.
Memorial Services will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming.
R.I.P. our beautiful mother, and cherished friend. "It's not the length of life but the Depth of Life." Please visit our online guestbook for Angel at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 18, 2019