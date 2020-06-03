Angela Fay GallegosAngela FayGallegos, age 93, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. She was the beloved wife of her late husband, Joe Gallegos. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Crucita Casaus and Josie Atler, and brother, Tony Garcia. Angela had a tremendous amount of love to give as a loving mother to her three sons, Roque (Connie), Jake (Donna) and Bill ( Paula); as a dear sister of Harold Garcia, Rosie Lee Cata and Helen Aragon; and to her 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews to cherish her memory. Angela was born Tuesday, February 15, 1927. She was an extremely accomplished seamstress, cake decorator, quilter and loved spending time with her family. She was known for her beautiful quilts having made countless ones for her family, which they will treasure. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed. Private Services will be held and she will be laid to rest at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Angela at