Angela O. Jacquez (Padilla)
Angela O.
Jacquez, age 78, died and went to heaven on Sunday, August 23, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's and Cancer. She was surrounded by her family, and lots of love. She was born on Thursday, September 29, 1941, in Belen, NM.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Abelicio and Margaret Padilla; daughters, Suzanne and Christine; daughter in-law, Renee; son, Gary; grandson, Sean; sister, Patsy; brother, Gerald; and brothers in-law, Eddie, Adan, Johnny and Ronnie. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Cruz Jacquez Jr.; her son, Joey; daughters, Sharon, and Carol; sons in-law, Robert, Travis, and Gary; three generations of grandchildren (24); as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
Her husband, Joe, describes her as the love of his life, his sweetheart, and his partner for over 65 years. She was a woman of grace, beauty, and intelligence. She always had a song in her heart and would sing loudly for everyone to hear. We were truly blessed to have known her. We will miss shared prayers, meals and listening to story after story about her schooldays at St. Mary's, her adolescence in Belen, and many adventures with Joe and their children.
What we will tell you of Angela now is the barest outline of her life. She had strength, integrity, endless love, patience, and time to help her family with anything
they needed. She instilled values in her children and grandchildren and cared about how they comported themselves. Music had a large significance in her life. She loved to sing and dance. She enjoyed long walks, cooking, baking, playing the piano, gardening, reading, and an occasional trip to the casino. She traveled and visited nearly a dozen countries. She was a decade-long volunteer at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, where she befriended everybody.
A Rosary will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, 8:20 a.m. at Saint Anne's Catholic Church, 1400 Arenal Rd SW, 87105 followed by a Mass at 9:00 a.m. Viewing will be held at 8:00 a.m. prior to the rosary.
Due to COVID-19, CDC guidelines will be followed with a maximum of 75 guests will be admitted into the church.
Celebration of life and burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice
in her name. Please visit our online guest book for Angela at www.FrenchFunerals.com
.