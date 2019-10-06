Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 9:00 AM Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church 9502 4th St. NW Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary









Angelina Ernestina Sena "Angie," 88 of Tucson, AZ began her final rest surrounded by family on September 28, 2019. She was born June 27, 1931 to Enriquez and Lucinda Sanchez. Preceded in death by her parents, brothers Ricardo, Charley, and Justo Sanchez (Teresita), sister Carlota Garcia, husband Rafael Sena, and great-granddaughter Khloe Bradford. Survived by her brother Pasqual Sanchez (Antonia) of Los Lunas, children Molly Collins (John), Dan (Becky), and Bobby Sena (Corina) of Tucson, and Tina Bradford (Jeff) of Warner Robins, GA, along with her grandchildren, Valerie Reyes (Ruben) of Tucson, Domenic Montoya (Johnie) of Los Lunas, Arturo Tena (Yvonne), Lorinda Pierce (Clint), Robert Sena Jr. (Charity), Jonathan Sena (Nichole), Adam Sena (Nicolette) all of Tucson, Christopher Bradford (Yesenia) of Warner Robins, GA, and Stephanie Wamhoff (Nick) of Plumas Lake, CA, as well as 27 great-grandchildren and many nephews, nieces, and godchildren. Originally from Los Ranchos in Albuquerque, Angie and her husband's family ran a small dairy for over 20 years, and many families throughout Albuquerque recall her children and their little wagons selling vegetables and staples through the local neighborhoods. Angie moved to Tucson, AZ with her children and grandchildren in 1988, and spent her golden years watching her family grow. She was known for her homemade tortillas and tamales; every child and grandchild recalls tired arms from grinding corn by hand to make fresh masa. She was always the first to offer a bag of groceries, a box of clothes, or a warm place to sleep, and she believed in creating opportunities for others; she did whatever she could to provide everyone she met with a fair chance in life. She was interred October 2, 2019 in Tucson, AZ; there will be a memorial service at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church at 9502 4th St. NW in Albuquerque on October 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to TMC Hospice at



