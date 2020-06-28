Angelina J. ChavezJune 24,1925 - June 23, 2020Angie Chavez, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, died a day before her 95th birthday on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, of COVID-related complications.Angie was happiest when surrounded by her kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, where hugs and cuddles abounded. When not with them, her next happiest places were on the tennis court or golf course, playing both until she was 85. She was the star of the courts and her friends viewed her as their ultimate athletic heroine and role model. Angie and her husband, Charlie, were among the founding members of the Tennis Club of Albuquerque where Angie served as its first female President. When not on the court or course, she spent many happy hours playing bridge with friends, gardening and reading.She graduated from UNM and enjoyed her long career as an elementary teacher in Albuquerque. Angie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charlie; parents, John and Emma Gilbert Sanchez; and brother, Rudy Sanchez. She is survived by her daughter, Charlene and husband, Tom; son, Jeff and wife, Sylvia; son, Norman and wife, Debbie. In addition are her treasured grandchildren, Christie, Samantha, Gillie, Natalie, Lauren, Courtney, and Charlie; great-grandchildren, Bryson, Devon, Aubrey, Oliver, Madison and Julia. She is already greatly missed by all.Due to the current activity restrictions, a private burial will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery, with a Memorial to be held at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Angie at