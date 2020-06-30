Angelina Wilson

Angelina "Angie" Gutierrez Wilson
Angelina "Angie" Gutierrez Wilson, age 87, left her earthly body behind on Friday, June 26th, 2020.
Angie was preceded in death by her loving husband Dan Wilson, parents Tomas and Domitilia Gutierrez and all her siblings, Loyola Gutierrez, Josie Elias, Grace Tamez, Toni Tapia as well as a dear niece Tillie Lucero.
Angie is survived by her children Daniel Wilson and Lisa Wilson (Matt Grush), step daughter Sharron Pulis, seven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition, she is survived by her lifelong friend Jean Abeyta and honorary granddaughter Susan Arellano.
Angie was born and raised in Alameda, New Mexico. She graduated from Albuquerque High in 1951 and attended secretarial school. She lived in Santa Fe briefly, working as a Western Union Operator. She eventually moved back to Albuquerque to work at Sandia Labs as a secretary. She met Dan, the love of her life, at a dance. Dan and Angie were joined in marriage in Albuquerque, NM, August 1958. Angie then joined Dan, while he served in the Air Force, living in Japan and Florida before moving back to Albuquerque. Angie was a full-time mom, devoting her time to her family until her children left home returning to work as a teacher's aide for Albuquerque Public Schools, working with special needs children.
Angie was an "outdoor girl" and loved gardening and raising animals, especially her little lambs, which often times had to be bottle fed and followed her around the yard. She felt guilty being inside if there was work to attend to outside.
Angie and Jean met as toddlers, learned to speak English, ride bikes, drive tractors, dance, wrestle, start weeds on fire, almost burn down an out-house, cook, sew and try not to get caught for all their shenanigans. Even late in life, they enjoyed traveling to Laughlin, NV.
In retirement, Angie learned to oil-paint and it became her passion. Her paintings are prized and hang in the homes of family and friends. The highlight of her week was attending painting class at the North Valley Senior Center, where she enjoyed the company and lively conversation of fellow artists.
Mom was gentle, quiet, kind and always put the needs of others ahead of her own. In her later years she faced physical limitations and we believe she now free of all limitations and dancing with Dad again. You will be missed mom. We love you.
Special thanks to family Charlotte, Carmen, Carmelita, Isabel, Mary Ellen, Joseph and Marie, for all their support while mom was homebound. She enjoyed your company, food and conversation. Pallbearers will be Daniel Wilson, Joseph Gutierrez,
Elijah Montoya, Gino Montoya, Tommy Gutierrez and Susan Arellano. Viewing and Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Daniels Family Funeral Services - Sara Chapel, 4310 Sara Rd. SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124. Mass will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 9:00 AM, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th Street NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114. Interment to follow at Vista Verde Memorial Park, 4310 Sara Rd. SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124. We are probably missing thanking some of our family and friends and if so please forgive us.
A Celebration of Life, family reunion, will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers make a donation to your favorite charity, or church. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
