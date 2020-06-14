Angeline Chavez
Angeline "Angie" R. Chavez passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Angie's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10am at Salazar Mortuary followed by a Rosary at 11am. A Catholic Service will be at 11:30am. Burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery will take place at 2:00 p.m. Please visit Angie's online guestbook at www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.