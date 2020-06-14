Angeline Chavez
Angeline Chavez





Angeline "Angie" R. Chavez passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Angie's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10am at Salazar Mortuary followed by a Rosary at 11am. A Catholic Service will be at 11:30am. Burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery will take place at 2:00 p.m. Please visit Angie's online guestbook at www.SalazarFunerals.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reflections Funerals & Life Celebrations
2400 Washington St. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-884-5777
