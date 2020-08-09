1/1
Angie Barchus
Angie Barchus, age 88, died peacefully in her home on July 24, 2020. Angie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, William, son Mark and daughter Kathy. She is survived by her daughters Patricia Barchus and Cindy Barchus (Dale Green), granddaughters Jennifer Maine (Lester Maine) and Catherine Green (Scott Ashbaugh), and great-grandchildren Leanna, Logan, Elizabeth and Katie. Angie was the oldest of 10 children born in Tierra Amarilla, NM to Francisco and Cleofas Espinosa. She attended high school in Santa Fe and when she married the love of her life, they traveled the world as an Air Force family.

Bill retired at Kirtland AFB after 22 years of military service and they made Albuquerque their home. Angie began a career as a secretary and administrative assistant with the University of NM, and retired from UNM in 1994. Angie's wit, humor and willingness to help others will be greatly missed. You'll always be in our hearts Maria Angelita.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
