Angie Laliberte
Laliberte, Angie, Age 80, Born on Monday, July 10, 1939 in Watrous, NM. Resident of Albuquerque passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. Angie was born to Dominicio and Lizzie Dominguez. She is survived by her husband, Donald Laliberte; daughter, Betty Jean Martinez and her husband Rubel Martinez; son, Julian Smith and his wife Marquita Smith; and her youngest son, Paul Smith and his wife Annette Smith; seven granddaughters; one grandson; five great-granddaughters, and 10 great-grandsons. She had 10 siblings. Her surviving sisters are Bella and her husband Leroy Pino; Dolores and her husband Sonny Gentry; sister-in-law's, Priscilla, Claire, Lorraine and spouses; along with brother-in-law's, Robert, Paul and spouses; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Angie is preceded in death by her parents, Lizzie and Dominicio Dominguez; her son, Matthew Smith; and several siblings. A Viewing will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 5:00 â€" 6:00 p.m. followed by a recited Rosary at 6:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass Services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St Charles Borromeo Church, 1818 Coal Pl SE, 87106, with a reception at The St. Charles Gym. Please visit our online guestbook for Angie at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 27, 2019