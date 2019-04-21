Anita Hope Moore
Anita Hope
Moore, 87, of
Edmond, Oklahoma passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Teal Creek Assisted
Living. Anita was born on November 15, 1931, in Mineral Wells,
Texas to the late Jeff and Rosalie Stevenson. On July 3, 1951, Anita married the love of her life, Charles "Kenneth" Moore, Sr.
Anita was a homemaker and artist. Recently, she
served with her husband at
Hoffmantown Baptist
Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico in the Senior Adult Ministry.
Anita is preceded in death by her parents; Jeff and Rosalie Stevenson, son Cary Dean Moore, brother Bobby Stevenson and wife Betty, sister Rose Marie Houston, brother-in-law Gerald Gilbreath, and sister-in-law Florine Steven-
son.
She leaves to
cherish her memory, her husband; Charles Kenneth Moore, Sr., children; Ken Moore and wife, Susan of Edmond,
Oklahoma,
daughter-in-law Kim Wright of Roswell, Georgia, Keith Moore and wife, Lynele of Rockwall, Texas, and Kelly Moore and wife, Judy of Monument, Colorado, sister Wanda Gilbreath, brother Johnny Stevenson, brother-in-law T.A. Houston, and sister Mary Staula and brother-in-law Eddie, 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Gideons International, Bible Donation Program in Memory of Anita H. Moore.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019