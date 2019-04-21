Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Hope Moore. View Sign

Anita Hope Moore







Anita Hope



Moore, 87, of



Edmond, Oklahoma passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Teal Creek Assisted



Living. Anita was born on November 15, 1931, in Mineral Wells,



Texas to the late Jeff and Rosalie Stevenson. On July 3, 1951, Anita married the love of her life, Charles "Kenneth" Moore, Sr.



Anita was a homemaker and artist. Recently, she



served with her husband at



Hoffmantown Baptist



Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico in the Senior Adult Ministry.



Anita is preceded in death by her parents; Jeff and Rosalie Stevenson, son Cary Dean Moore, brother Bobby Stevenson and wife Betty, sister Rose Marie Houston, brother-in-law Gerald Gilbreath, and sister-in-law Florine Steven-



son.



She leaves to



cherish her memory, her husband; Charles Kenneth Moore, Sr., children; Ken Moore and wife, Susan of Edmond,



Oklahoma,



daughter-in-law Kim Wright of Roswell, Georgia, Keith Moore and wife, Lynele of Rockwall, Texas, and Kelly Moore and wife, Judy of Monument, Colorado, sister Wanda Gilbreath, brother Johnny Stevenson, brother-in-law T.A. Houston, and sister Mary Staula and brother-in-law Eddie, 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends.



Memorial contributions can be made to The Gideons International, Bible Donation Program in Memory of Anita H. Moore.



