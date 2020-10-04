Anita Aufill Kelly (Williams)
Anita Aufill Kelly (Williams) died peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Anita was born on November 13, 1947 in Norman OK, and was a lifelong Albuquerque-an.
After graduating from the University of New Mexico and obtaining her CPA, Anita was a proud and hardworking finance professional, working as controller for Rust Tractor and then serving for more than a decade in leadership positions at the NM Taxation and Revenue Department. She then became leader of the state and local tax practice at Arthur Anderson. She was subsequently a partner/practice leader for the highly successful state and local tax practice at Meyner's & Company and continued her tax career to its successor Clifton Larson in Albuquerque, before retiring from her tax/accounting
career.
Then, with too much energy for retirement, Anita joined daughter Karen to found Stallard Kelly Homes, their current real estate firm.
Anita enjoyed her varied philanthropic work including United Way, Special Olympics
New Mexico, Rotary and Lap Dog Rescue; there are many others. Her like-minded and charitable friends and her lap dogs and fosters provided many years of companionship and love.
Anita is survived by her husband Don Kelly. Daughter Karen Stallard and husband Michael, son Neal Williams and wife Michelle and their son Ryan, and sister Charmaine Cook and husband Tony all reside in Albuquerque. Grandson Jason Sloan and wife Audra and their children - Blayne, Bryleigh and Cayden- live in San Simon, AZ. She adored her grand and great grandchildren, and of course she lived for her lap dogs - Poppy and Freesia.
She is preceded in death by her beloved brother, Charles Aufill.
Considering NM COVID rules and the health of all New Mexicans, there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make donations to either Special Olympics
New Mexico or Lap Dog Rescue.