Anita M. Hernandez
Anita M. Hernandez born Saturday, September 16, 1923 in Hurley, New Mexico and completed her earthly journey April 14, 2019 on Palm Sunday, surrounded by her loved ones. She went back home to heaven to live forever with her Father God, Holy Spirit and Jesucristo her Lord and Savior. She is survived by her three children, Irma MontaÃ±o, Doris Ann Hernandez McGinnis, and Carlos Hernandez; four grandchildren, Ryan MontaÃ±o, Jeffery MontaÃ±o, Anna Griego and Rachael Hernandez; five great-grandchildren Yasmina Griego-Branch, Aumin Griego-Branch, Taryn Griego-Cossey, Sarvahna MontaÃ±o and Miles MontaÃ±o; and three siblings. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Please visit our online guestbook for Anita at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019