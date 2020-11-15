1/1
Anita Nieto
Anita Ruth Nieto





Anita R. Nieto, our beautiful Mother, 74 passed away on November 9, 2020. She was born April 8, 1946 to Jose and Leonor Nieto in Juan Thomas, NM. Anita was one of 11 children, 4 boys and 7 girls. Anita is survived by her Sister Rosa Nieto, her son Daniel Nieto, and daughter Edwina Garcia and husband Kenneth, 7 grandchildren and 3 great grand children and loved by many family and friends. She will be missed especially now during the Holidays, she loved to cook and make the best tamales and biscochitos. Anita enjoyed working with special needs children and adults and was employed by APS as a TA for many years and was also a Respite Caregiver. Services to be scheduled at a later date.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

