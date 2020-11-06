Anita Mae SmithAnita Mae, "Smitty" (Farrer), age 89, Albuquerque, NM native, passed peacefully after a very brief illness on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was a graduate of Albuquerque High School in 1949 and graduated from Nursing School from Bethany Hospital in Kansas City, KS in 1952. When she moved back to Albuquerque, she met the love of her life, Frederick G. Smith, at Methodist Young Adult Fellowship activities at Central Methodist Church. The two married on February 17, 1956; they spent 46 years together before his passing in 2001. She was proceeded in death by sisters, Ruth Ann Matthews of Kearney, NE; Betty Landon of Sun City, AZ; and brother, James Farrer of Colorado.Anita worked for Presbyterian Hospital Services for 36 years as an operating room and Head Nurse. She was active in the Association of Operating Room Nurses and held several different offices before retiring in 1988. She enjoyed "get togethers" with retired nursing colleagues and doctors, Sanado Women's Club (the Gourmet III and Book Readers), and the New Mexi-Gals (the support group for competitive New Mexi-Chords barbershop chorus when Fred was alive). Since 1962, she was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church and involved with the Naomi Circle and Needle Arts Group. She considered herself "blessed" by the number of treasured friendships that developed over the years.Anita and Fred enjoyed their grandchildren, Lobo basketball, and traveling extensively throughout the United States and Europe. Anita had numerous hobbies including knitting shawls, and baby caps, reading, calligraphy, cross stitch, and listening to music. Anita was kind, generous, loving, and sometimes a bit feisty. She always put her family first, loved them deeply, and was well loved by all.She is survived by her son, Brian G. Smith of Lakeway, TX, daughter, Elisa Smith of Albuquerque; grandson, Bryce Baca and wife, Natalie of Pagosa Springs, CO; granddaughters, Arianna Baca of Pagosa Springs, CO, and Shelby Baca of Albuquerque; several nieces and nephews with whom she enjoyed keeping in touch; and her sweet dog, Lacey.A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Please visit our online guestbook for Anita at