Ann Cathrine Johnson

Ann Catherine Johnson







Ann Catherine Johnson (Burciaga) of Albuquerque NM passed away on Feb 9, 2020 following a brief illness. Ann was born on Jan 9, 1947 to her late parents Lorenzo R and Maxine T Burciaga. She was the loving wife of the late Clifford H Johnson. Ann, affectionately known as Cathy by her family was born in Santa Fe NM and grew up in Los Alamos where she graduated from High School in 1965. She attended cosmetology school in Santa Fe and worked as a beautician in Los Alamos and later in Albuquerque. After moving to Albuquerque, she attended the University of New Mexico earning an Associate's Degree in Community Service and embarked on a long career with the Albuquerque Public Schools as an Educational Assistant (EA). Ann and her late husband Cliff enjoyed being outdoors and were avid walkers. She also enjoyed making and collecting jewelry and collecting purses. Ann is survived by brothers Ernesto V Burciaga (Cecilia) and Stephen V Burciaga (Judy); sisters Laurel J Knobloch (late husband Paul) and Susan P Martinez (Rick); sister-in-law Katie Burciaga (late husband Timothy). She is also survived by three nephews, a niece, a great nephew and three great nieces. Ann was a devout Christian and her kindness and generosity will be missed by all. In lieu of a public service, burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 1, 2020

