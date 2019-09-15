Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann DeMarinella. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church Rio Rancho , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ann DeMarinella



01/20/1940 -



08/23/19







Ann went to be with the Lord after a short illness with A.L.S. Ann was born in Wingate, NM and graduated in 1958 from Cathedral High School in Gallup, NM. After receiving her BA Degree, she started her career with the Navajo Tribe as a manager for the Navajo Housing Authority, in Window Rock, AZ.



After Retiring from the federal government, she made her home in Rio Rancho, NM. She loved life and adventure. Ann and her husband, Jim were avid country and western dancers and won several dance contests. Ann also enjoyed shooting pool at the Meadow Lark Senior Center.



Ann leaves behind her beloved husband Jim Luna, her son John Arbuckle and his wife Savanah, 4 grandchildren, Jessica, Hanna, Jacob and Lori Ann, sisters Rita Olhoffer of Rio Rancho, NM and Laura Goebel of California as well as many nieces and nephews.



Memorial services will be held on September 16, 2019 at 11:00am at the First Baptist Church in Rio Rancho, NM., located at the corner of 19th Ave. and State Hwy. 528. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall.



