Ann Dumas







June 29, 1951 -



October 2, 2020 â€" Ann Marie Dumas (69) passed away in her Peralta home in the early morning hours of October 2, 2020, after suffering from numerous progressive lung conditions over the last several years.



Ann was the first child of Robert John and Janet Marie Wirth, and was born, raised, and lived in New Mexico her entire life. She attended West Mesa High School, New Mexico State University, University of Albuquerque, and the University of New Mexico School of Law. She served as a nurse for many years, being the first in the state to receive the designation of Critical Care Certified RN. Thereafter, she attended law school, and earned a prestigious federal court clerkship with Judge Edwin L. Mechem, who was both a mentor and lifelong friend. If you knew her, you knew her laugh, which could be heard across a room and was unmistakably Ann. She loved to grow things-flowers, fruit, vegetables, which provided countless meals for families and friends and earned hundreds of blue ribbons at the New Mexico State Fair.



She loved her time in the Jemez Mountains, especially on Wirth Hill, where many treasured family times were had. She loved being a mom, making and adopting kids as often as possible, and serving as a neighborhood mom to even more. She was a hippie, a farmer, a metal detectorist, a crafter, a canner, a grannie, and a loyal and generous friend.



She was preceded in death by her parents, three of her children (Tina Marie Dumas, Paul Robert Rene Dumas, and Roger Thomas Dumas), and the love of her life/father of her children, Gerard Paul ("Jerry") Dumas. She is survived by her children: Jenny Dumas (Quinn Kirby), John Dumas (Audrey), Carol Caze (Roberto), Michael Dumas (Ruthie), Gerard Paul ("Jerry") Dumas Jr., sister Debra Wirth-Schnieder (Ken), treasured cousin/brother Mike Wirth, eight grand-children (Harlan, Riley, Henry, Oliva, Lumi, Azelyn, Ember, and Ivy), dear friends/adopted family members Sara & Gene Heaslet, Pam and Dave Thomas, Barbara de Weever & William McKinstry, Alonzo ("Gabe") Abeyta, and many more.



Ann loved to host a harvest party when the corn came in, and a Christmas Party in December, where she reconnected with friends from all stages of life. While we are saddened not to see you all and to share our grief and memories with you at this time, we look forward to a time when we can gather in celebration of her life.



We plan to have a big Ann Dumas-style party when it is safe to do so. We will share food, memories, and do some planting in her honor, an idea she loved. Everyone is invited. If you want to be on the invitation list, please send an email to



jenjdumas@gmail.com.







Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., (505) 866-9992.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store