Ann Ercole











Ann Ercole, age 92, beloved mother, was called to her eternal resting place on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She entered this world on Saturday, December 10, 1927 in Britton, OK, born to Albert and Bertha Meyers. Ann was preceded in death by Bruce E. Ercole. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Gray (Bill); and grandsons, Alaxander and Connor. Ann served in the Navy from 1950-1952.





