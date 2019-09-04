Ann Marie Jones







Ann Marie Jones, a dedicated Mother and Grandmother, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was 89 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Jones and son, Robert Goldsworthy. She is survived by companion Don Wyant, her daughter Sharon Shannon, son-in-law Michael Shannon, son, Frank Stepongzi, daughter-in-law Maria Stepongzi; grandchildren Sara Goldsworthy, Jason Shannon (and wife Teresa Shannon), Jessica Shannon; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Ann was a woman of great faith. Her faith was inspiring, especially in her last and final trial of life. She was kind, faithful, witty, funny, wise, loving but firm, and at times steadfast. She was a woman of honor that had convictions and she stood by them. While she was full of knowledge, she never stopped learning and encouraging others to learn. She always thought and worried for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's future. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, 6:00 at the Riverside Funeral Home in Los Lunas, NM.



