Service Information
Visitation
10:30 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
10000 Spain Rd. NE
Service
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
10000 Spain Rd. NE
Obituary

Ann L. Ahlness, 96, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 following a long illness. Ann was born in Las Vegas, NM July 3, 1923, the daughter of Pete and Isabelle Rivera.



Ann was very much a people person; always very kind, loving, and generous to people throughout her life. She was very involved in the community wherever she lived as a lifelong NM resident. In the early 1940's she was a Drum Majorette for NM Highlands High School/University in Las Vegas. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and received the Degree of Exemplar during her tenure. She worked for the AT&SF railroad as a PBX operator and clerk throughout WWII. She was also correspondent for the NM Division of the AT&SF. After WWII ended, her husband Howard left the US Navy and was hired by the AT&SF in Chicago. They gave him several choices around the country to work and he chose Las Vegas, NM. This is where he met his beloved wife Ann. They were married July 17, 1948 and recently celebrated their 71st anniversary. In 1958 Howard was hired by AT&T so the family moved to Lordsburg, NM. While there, Ann continued her community involvement and was elected President of the PTA and President of the Women's Club. In 1965, Ann and family moved to Albuquerque where she has resided until her passing. Ann and Howard have been members of Faith Lutheran Church since 1985 and were Ambassadors for the church for many years. During her life she enjoyed tennis, bowling, cooking, reading books, camping, fishing, and boating on NM lakes. Her greatest enjoyment in life was time spent with family and friends, especially during all the holidays.



Ann is survived by her husband, Howard; sons, Michael and Jim; sister, Evangeline Kosinski of Albuquerque; sister-in-law, Agnes Rivera of Phoenix; cousins, Dorothy Sanchez and Arthur, Charlie and Gene Romero; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.



Services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Faith Lutheran Church, 10000 Spain Rd. NE, with a Visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Ennichement will follow at Faith Lutheran Church. Please visit our online guestbook for Ann at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



