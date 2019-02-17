Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Lavezo. View Sign

Ann Lavezo











Mary Ann (Quisenberry) Lavezo passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 12, 2019. Called Ann all her life, she was born May 10, 1929 in Kansas City, Kansas to Henry and Letha (Milton) Quisenberry. After the death of her father, her mother wed William Battin. They made their home in California. Ann graduated from Van Nuys High School. In 1950 she and her fiance, Warren Stephen Lavezo, DDS, were married in El Centro, CA where they made their home. Ann and Warren were blessed with three children. While married and raising her family, Ann earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from San Diego State University.



Ann taught primary grades for 25 years. She was honored to receive the California Language Teacher of the Year award during her career. Upon retirement in 1994 she and Warren moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico. During her retirement years Ann substitute taught, was a volunteer reading tutor, and was an English as a Second Language (ESL) volunteer tutor for Catholic Charities. She was a recipient of the Catholic Charities Matthew 25 award. After a lengthy illness and recovery from Guillain-Barre Syndrome, Ann served as the New Mexico Liaison for the Guillain-Barre Syndrome/CIDP Foundation for 8 years.



Ann is preceded in death by her mother, stepfather, spouse Warren, and son Laurence. She is survived by son Stephen Lavezo, wife Lynn, and grandsons Christopher and Jonathan Lavezo, daughter



Christiane LoCascio and grandson Joseph LoCascio, daughter-in-law Luz



Lavezo and granddaughters Laura and Leah



Lavezo.



Following cremation,



private services and



ennichement will be held at San Luis Rey Mission in Oceanside, California.



Ann LavezoMary Ann (Quisenberry) Lavezo passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 12, 2019. Called Ann all her life, she was born May 10, 1929 in Kansas City, Kansas to Henry and Letha (Milton) Quisenberry. After the death of her father, her mother wed William Battin. They made their home in California. Ann graduated from Van Nuys High School. In 1950 she and her fiance, Warren Stephen Lavezo, DDS, were married in El Centro, CA where they made their home. Ann and Warren were blessed with three children. While married and raising her family, Ann earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from San Diego State University.Ann taught primary grades for 25 years. She was honored to receive the California Language Teacher of the Year award during her career. Upon retirement in 1994 she and Warren moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico. During her retirement years Ann substitute taught, was a volunteer reading tutor, and was an English as a Second Language (ESL) volunteer tutor for Catholic Charities. She was a recipient of the Catholic Charities Matthew 25 award. After a lengthy illness and recovery from Guillain-Barre Syndrome, Ann served as the New Mexico Liaison for the Guillain-Barre Syndrome/CIDP Foundation for 8 years.Ann is preceded in death by her mother, stepfather, spouse Warren, and son Laurence. She is survived by son Stephen Lavezo, wife Lynn, and grandsons Christopher and Jonathan Lavezo, daughterChristiane LoCascio and grandson Joseph LoCascio, daughter-in-law LuzLavezo and granddaughters Laura and LeahLavezo.Following cremation,private services andennichement will be held at San Luis Rey Mission in Oceanside, California. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close