Ann Lehman, 76, born in Dayton, OH, and a resident of Albuquerque since 1961, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Ann was known for her fun-loving personality, love of travel, and animals. She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick Earl Lehman; mother, Marguerette Belo Lehman; and brother, Frederick J. Lehman who died at age 13. Ann graduated from Fairfield High School in May of 1961 in Kettering, OH and graduated from University of New Mexico in June of 1965 with a major in psychology and a minor in English. She was an honors English teacher and counselor for Albuquerque Public Schools and retired in 2001. She had a love of travel that took her all around the globe, most recently in Africa. Ann will be missed dearly by many friends.



Services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, 4:00 p.m., at FRENCH - Wyoming. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Dayton, OH at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Ann at



