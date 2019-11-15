Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Louise Pease. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Louise Pease was born September 19, 1936 in Farmington, ME and passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, in Albuquerque, NM. Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Rolliston Arthur Pease and Marian Pease. She is survived by her sons, Rod Cowdrey and wife, Kimber of Rio Rancho, Rob Pease and wife, Chrissy of Phoenix, AZ, Todd Pease and wife, Angela of Denver, CO, and Rick Cowdrey of Woodward, OK; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many cousins, family members and friends.



Ann graduated from upstate New York with a degree in nursing before moving to New Mexico. She was a career RN and retired from the VA. Ann loved the outdoors and loved her dogs. In her retirement, she was a dog breeder as well as a caregiver.



Memorial Services for Ann will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at FRENCH – Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Service Dogs of NM



