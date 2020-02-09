Ann Louise Prince-Waldman
Ann Louise Princeâ€"Waldman loving mother and devoted wife, passed away January 19, 2020 at the age of 75 after a battle with cancer. Ann was born October 11, 1944 in Jamestown, NY to Ruth and Alton Marlette. Annie will be remembered for her beautiful smile, energetic laugh, kind generous spirit, and deep faith in God.
Ann is survived by her husband of 22 years Leonard Waldman, her sister Jean Marletteâ€"Blevins, son Christopher and wife Melissa Dracup, daughter Cassandra Dracup, grand-daughters Amelia Visnauskas, Aleida and Corinne Dracup.
Celebration of life memorial will be held February 16th at 2 pm at the Outpost Performance Space at 210 Yale Blvd SE in Albuquerque.
Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com under "Ann Waldman medical fund"
Fly on my sweet angelâ€¦
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 9, 2020