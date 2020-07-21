Ann Margaret Martinez







Ann Margaret Martinez born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on July 26, 1965 passed away on July 14, 2020 in her Albuquerque home surrounded by her family. Ann worked for several companies as an accountant and a recruiter. At the time of her passing she was Director of Finance and Operations at Manzano Day School in Albuquerque. Ann was preceded in death by her mother Miriam and her father Baltazar. She is survived by her two loving children Sarah and Josh Rippberger as well as her sister Mary Garcia (Danny) and brothers Daniel (Diana), Michael, Ruben (Karen), Robert, Victor, Vincent and many dear friends and cousins. In lieu of flowers Ann has requested donations to The Make A Wish Foundation or Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund. Due to Covid 19 there will be a service for family and close friends only. Thank You for your understanding.





