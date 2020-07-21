1/1
Ann Margaret Martinez
1965 - 2020
Ann Margaret Martinez



Ann Margaret Martinez born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on July 26, 1965 passed away on July 14, 2020 in her Albuquerque home surrounded by her family. Ann worked for several companies as an accountant and a recruiter. At the time of her passing she was Director of Finance and Operations at Manzano Day School in Albuquerque. Ann was preceded in death by her mother Miriam and her father Baltazar. She is survived by her two loving children Sarah and Josh Rippberger as well as her sister Mary Garcia (Danny) and brothers Daniel (Diana), Michael, Ruben (Karen), Robert, Victor, Vincent and many dear friends and cousins. In lieu of flowers Ann has requested donations to The Make A Wish Foundation or Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund. Due to Covid 19 there will be a service for family and close friends only. Thank You for your understanding.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 21, 2020.
July 22, 2020
I miss her with all my heart! She was simply a beautiful friend inside and out!
Dana Slade
Friend
July 22, 2020
Mary, Iam so very sorry for your lost. My prayers are with you and your family. Celeste
Celeste Savage
Friend
July 22, 2020
I am saddened to hear of Ann's passing. Her smile was a breath of fresh air and made long out of town work engagements in the 1990's bearable. She was so conversational, she put you at ease, like life was good. Had fun playing card games, which she was pretty lucky at, took me for a few dollars, an given we were betting pennies, that's saying a lot. I will always remember kind words she offered when I was down. My condolences to the family, it was an honor and pleasure to have known such a beautiful spirit!
Harry Sloan III
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Annie, I will always remember your smile and energy ever since our highschool days at Pius. You went out of your way and helped me put out my resume when I moved back to Albuquerque a couple years back. Fun and outgoing and a awesome person! I will never forget your positive words to me saying, "We are going to turn your lemons into lemonade Starke." We will miss you girl. Fly high!
Christina Starke
Friend
July 21, 2020
Annie will always be a reminder of laughter, smiles, kindness and goodness. I knew Annie mostly in her youth as a friend of many in the Martinez family, her warmth and happiness has stayed with me all these years. I know she will be tremendously missed!
Steve Palmisano
Friend
July 21, 2020
Going to miss you kid!
Bruce
Friend
July 21, 2020
We grew up as a big family as we all attended Our Lady of Assumption school and grew up in the same neighborhood for years!! We all had sibling that attended the same school and it just breaks my heart that one of our family members from OLA has passed on so soon!! God Bless you Annie, may you fly pain free with the Angels!!! Keep smiling Annie, until we meet up again!! ❤ I cant find words of comfort for the families at this time, but I will keep all of you guys in my prayers!
Debbie (Manzanares) Baronak
Friend
July 21, 2020
I was saddened to know the passing away of your loved one. My thoughts are with you and your family.
Sherrie & Jaime Rico
Friend
July 21, 2020
Hi my name is Laura Bernstein. And I am very sorry that I didnt know that she died. But I think she is so beautiful. I think she is so beautiful. I am 50 years old. And always to remember her. Laura Bernstein
Laura Bernstein
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Anne is a reminder of everything that is good in this life. Her smile and sense of humor soften even the hardest days.
Mike Moran
Friend
