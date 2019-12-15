Ann Marie Holt Herder







Ann Marie Holt Herder passed away September 25, 2019 in Northfield, MN. She was born March 29, 1929, in Minneapolis, to Paul and Inga (Sletten) Holt. She graduated from St. Olaf College in 1951. She taught English in Rochester and Red Wing before marrying Harry J. Herder, Jr., on October 22, 1955 in Minneapolis; the couple lived in multiple places including San Diego, CA and Faribault, MN, where her daughters were born; Milwaukee, WI and Champaign, Il, Albuquerque, NM, and Hayward, WI before retiring to Northfield. She is preceded in death by her husband (2009), parents and siblings Miriam Wellumson and Paul Jr.



Survivors include her daughters Susan Herder (Andrew Van Bourg) and Abigail (Werner Schulte).



Interment was at Calvary Cemetery, Red Wing. If desired, donations may be made in her name to the Animal Humane Society or the American Civil Liberties Union.



