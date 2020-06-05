Ann Mastenbrook
Ann Mastenbrook



Ann Mastenbrook (nee Fowler) died unexpectedly on May 29th in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the age of 71. Ann is survived by her son Brent, his wife Denise, and their son Christopher of Portland, Oregon. She is preceded in death by her husband Jack. Ann was born in Indiana to Dale and Dona. She held multiple degrees, as a Registered Nurse and a Counselor. At her request, there will be no services. Donations in her memory may be made to the Sierra Club or the ASPCA.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
