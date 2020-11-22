Ann Minichello











Ann Minichello, age 97, passed away peacefully in her home, October 26, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was born December 16, 1922 in Scranton, Pennsylvania to Martin Chemchick and Frances Duda. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph William Minichello and her son, Joseph Martin Minichello. Ann is survived by her loving daughter, Donna Phillips; four grandchildren, Carrie, Chris, Cynthia, and Allen; 13 great grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store