1/1
Ann Minichello
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Minichello





Ann Minichello, age 97, passed away peacefully in her home, October 26, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was born December 16, 1922 in Scranton, Pennsylvania to Martin Chemchick and Frances Duda. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph William Minichello and her son, Joseph Martin Minichello. Ann is survived by her loving daughter, Donna Phillips; four grandchildren, Carrie, Chris, Cynthia, and Allen; 13 great grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Southern Chapel
2400 Southern Blvd.
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
(505) 891-9192
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved