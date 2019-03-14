Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Regina "Nancy" Faust. View Sign

Ann "Nancy" Regina FaustAnn "Nancy"Regina Faust, 83, a longtime resident of the Belen area and educator, joined her loving husband,George Faust,and devoted sons, Chuck Faust and Chris Faust, inhis eternal grace on Wednesday,March 6, 2019.She was a fifth-grade teacher with the Los Lunas Schools, a storyteller at the public library, a contributor to the Belen Bulletin, and a dear sister, loving wife, and adoring mother. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Nancee Mancel; son, Curt Faust, andhis wife, Djuna Faust;daughter-in-law, PatriciaFaust; brother, BillFeuerstein, and his wife,Irene Feuerstein; grandson, VinceRyan, and hiswife, Chris Ryan;granddaughters, Kimberly Reese, and her husband, Brandon Reese,and KatherineFaust, and herfiance, BrianHodgson; grandsons, Christopher Faust, and hisfiance, Jalissa Douglas,Ishmael Faust, andMichael Faust; and great-grandchildren, HaileyRyan, Jaden Reese, andJenevieve Reese.A Celebration of Lifememorial will be on Saturday, March 16, 2019, atAtria Vista del Rio, 1620Indian School Road NE,Albuquerque, NM from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019

