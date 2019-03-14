Ann Regina "Nancy" Faust

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Regina "Nancy" Faust.

Ann "Nancy" Regina Faust



Ann "Nancy"

Regina Faust, 83, a longtime resident of the Belen area and educator, joined her loving husband,

George Faust,

and devoted sons, Chuck Faust and Chris Faust, in

his eternal grace on Wednesday,

March 6, 2019.

She was a fifth-grade teacher with the Los Lunas Schools, a storyteller at the public library, a contributor to the Belen Bulletin, and a dear sister, loving wife, and adoring mother. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Nancee Mancel; son, Curt Faust, and

his wife, Djuna Faust;

daughter-in-law, Patricia

Faust; brother, Bill

Feuerstein, and his wife,

Irene Feuerstein; grandson, Vince

Ryan, and his

wife, Chris Ryan;

granddaughters, Kimberly Reese, and her husband, Brandon Reese,

and Katherine

Faust, and her

fiance, Brian

Hodgson; grandsons, Christopher Faust, and his

fiance, Jalissa Douglas,

Ishmael Faust, and

Michael Faust; and great-

grandchildren, Hailey

Ryan, Jaden Reese, and

Jenevieve Reese.

A Celebration of Life

memorial will be on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at

Atria Vista del Rio, 1620

Indian School Road NE,

Albuquerque, NM from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.