Ann "Nancy" Regina Faust
|
Ann "Nancy"
Regina Faust, 83, a longtime resident of the Belen area and educator, joined her loving husband,
George Faust,
and devoted sons, Chuck Faust and Chris Faust, in
his eternal grace on Wednesday,
March 6, 2019.
She was a fifth-grade teacher with the Los Lunas Schools, a storyteller at the public library, a contributor to the Belen Bulletin, and a dear sister, loving wife, and adoring mother. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Nancee Mancel; son, Curt Faust, and
his wife, Djuna Faust;
daughter-in-law, Patricia
Faust; brother, Bill
Feuerstein, and his wife,
Irene Feuerstein; grandson, Vince
Ryan, and his
wife, Chris Ryan;
granddaughters, Kimberly Reese, and her husband, Brandon Reese,
and Katherine
Faust, and her
fiance, Brian
Hodgson; grandsons, Christopher Faust, and his
fiance, Jalissa Douglas,
Ishmael Faust, and
Michael Faust; and great-
grandchildren, Hailey
Ryan, Jaden Reese, and
Jenevieve Reese.
A Celebration of Life
memorial will be on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at
Atria Vista del Rio, 1620
Indian School Road NE,
Albuquerque, NM from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019