Ann Redak Blaugrund, 104, of Albuquerque, died July 20, 2020. Ann, the oldest daughter of Alfred and Beatrice (Dolly) Triefus, was born in Denver on April 28, 1916. Raised in Denver, she was a 1932 graduate of Denver's East High School and in 1938 received her BA degree in Sociology from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts.



Ann is survived by her two sons, William Redak, Jr. (Connie), Louisville and Boulder, Colorado; Richard Redak (Kimberly), Riverside, California; Ann's step children, Cliff and Nancy Blaugrund, Lee Blaugrund and Linda and Carl Alongi, all of Albuquerque; many grandchildren: Marie Floersheim (Sue John), Lee Bowdich (Michelle), Jani Bowdich McKeon (Kurt Bowers), Jessica Redak, Stephen Redak (Yecenia), Justin Redak (Elizabeth), and Caitlin Redak; five step grandchildren: Leslie Kim (David) Jeffrey Blaugrund (Sarah), Ben Blaugrund, Marc Alongi (Anna Christopher), and Diane Alongi Berger (Joel Berger). Ann is also survived by a bunch of nieces and nephews and great and double great grandchildren - but when one lives to be 104 and has been married twice, the list for our purposes gets way too long. Not to be overlooked are Ann's long time care givers, Patricia Grajeda, Martha Martinez, Jennifer Grano, Andrea Grejada, and Margarita Martinez, who as a group cared for Ann the many "final" years of her life. Ann's daughter, Nancy Redak Bowdich (1940 â€" 1978) and son-in-law Ray Bowdich (1937 â€" 1997), pre-deceased her as did her sister, Ruth Lawson (1922 - 2018), her brother, Alfred Triefus, Jr. (1925 â€" 1993), her step grandson, Dan Blaugrund (1975 â€" 2012) and her life-long friend, Clare Dreyer (1914 â€" 2017).



Ann married William Redak in Denver in 1940, after which they lived in Albuquerque where Bill was in the jewelry business. For a few years during World War II Ann and Bill lived in Denver while Bill worked on the war effort re-purposing airplanes for Continental and Ann worked re-purposing her then two small children, Nancy and Billy. All then returned to Albuquerque and, more or less, lived happily ever after - including birthing and re-purposing her third child, Rick. Ann and Bill jointly owned and operated Everitt Jewelry Company from shortly after the war until Bill's death in 1981. Lots of watch crystals. Lots of silver polish. Lots of sweeping the floor of the jewelry store in the morning.



Moving on to the next stage of her life, Ann and Mannie Blaugrund (1906 â€" 1998) were married in 1986, and again she lived happily ever after. During all of this time, Ann loved reading books, Scrabble, crossword puzzles, mahjong, pot roast, rare prime rib, green chile stew (from Charlie's), scotch on the rocks, the Lobo Basketball team, trips with Manny and visits from her many family members.



Fun fact: Ann's letter carrier, Mike, delivered the mail to Ann inside the house. He knocked, let himself in, sat down for a short visit, grabbed a drink from the refrigerator, and was on his way. His attention to her well-being was appreciated, and we are sure he will miss her along with the rest of us.



So that's about it for this limited space. Ann was not a big believer in funerals or memorial services, but we're sure she wouldn't mind having you donate a few dollars in her memory to a local charity or good cause of your choice. Perhaps NMPBS or a contribution to support the work of the Israel C. Carmel Archive Committee at Congregation Albert.





