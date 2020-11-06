Ann Watson Thomas







Ann W. Thomas, age 82, of Centennial, Colorado passed away on November 3, 2020 comforted by her caregivers at Golden Orchard Memory Care and her best buddy Ralphie. Ann was born in Alexandria, Virginia on October 29, 1938 as the oldest child of John Henry Watson and Marion Baylis Watson. She was raised and attended high school in Atlanta, Georgia. She moved to Denver in 1969.



Ann worked as the executive assistant to Lowell A. Hare in the Denver office of Journal Publishing Company, Journal Center Corporation, and H&L Investment Company from 1981 through 2016. Previously, she worked for Arthur Andersen & Co. in its Atlanta and Denver offices.



Ann was a world traveler for many years and especially enjoyed her many trips to New York City, London, and Paris. She was an animal love her entire life and lovingly cared for her many pets.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Peggy. She is survived by friends and her wonderful dog Ralphie.



Services will be held on November 10, 2020 at 1pm at the Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary located at 6601 S. Colorado Blvd. Centennial, CO with interment to follow at the Chapel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Alzheimers Society or the Denver Dumb Friends League.





