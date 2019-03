Anna Mae BacaAnna Mae Baca, age 73, born in Oakland, California and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. Ms. Baca is survived by her sister, Dolores Padilla; nieces and nephews, Yolanda and Howie, Rafael, Arthur; many grandnieces, grandnephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; as well as her special cat, Pica.Services will take place on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5415 Fortuna Rd. NW with a visitation from 10:45 a.m. until 11:15 a.m., a rosary will be recited at 11:15 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow services at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Rafael, Arthur, Miguel, Howard, Steve, Ponce and Pat. Please visit www.gabaldonmortuary.net to sign the guest book.Arrangements by:Gabaldon Mortuary1000 Old Coors Dr. SW(505) 243-7861