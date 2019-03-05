Anna Mae Baca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Mae Baca.
Anna Mae Baca, age 73, born in Oakland, California and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. Ms. Baca is survived by her sister, Dolores Padilla; nieces and nephews, Yolanda and Howie, Rafael, Arthur; many grandnieces, grandnephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; as well as her special cat, Pica.
Services will take place on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5415 Fortuna Rd. NW with a visitation from 10:45 a.m. until 11:15 a.m., a rosary will be recited at 11:15 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow services at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Rafael, Arthur, Miguel, Howard, Steve, Ponce and Pat. Please visit
www.gabaldonmortuary.net to sign the guest book.
Arrangements by:
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Dr. SW
(505) 243-7861
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
(505) 243-7861
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 5, 2019