Anna Marie Malavolta
Anna Marie
(Mastrogiovanni) Malavolta, age 92, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, January 18, 2020 with family by her side. She is survived by her two sons, George and Steve; three grandchildren, Tracy Ann Haas, Bradley Austin Malavolta and Laney Ann Malavolta; four grandchildren, Jamie, Ty, Julia and Lilly; and a large family of friends. Anna passed just in time to celebrate what would be her 75th wedding anniversary in heaven with her predeceased and beloved husband, Guido George Malavolta. Forever memories of her generosity and supportive, caring spirit will remain with us always. The family would like to extend their deep gratitude to the many friends and caregivers over the years who have provided their support. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Please visit our online guestbook for Anna at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 26, 2020