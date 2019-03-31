Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Marie Torres. View Sign









Our much loved mother, Anna Marie, was called to be with the Lord on March 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. Anna Marie was born on March 15, 1942 in Belen, NM.



It was important to our mom to let all family and friends know she did not have a chance to reach out personally as her cancer advanced quickly.



Anna Marie was a wonderful and loving mother of six children. She was an active member of the Catholic Church and a member of the Rosary Rally for 40 years with her husband Elizar. Anna Marie and her sister Laura were business owners in Albuquerque, NM. They owned and operated an early educational center for 17 years and an assisted living home for 20 years.



Anna Marie was proceeded in death by her parents Susie and Paul Gabaldon, her husband of 53 years, Elizar and her son John. She is survived by her children James, Renee, Annette, Karyn and Janelle as well as four grandchildren Jordyn, Nicholas, Devyn and Brooke.



Services will take place at St. Joseph's on the Rio Grande Catholic Church on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. The rosary will be at 8:15am, funeral mass at 9:00am, burial service and family gathering will follow.



In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the New Mexico Cancer Center Foundation in her honor at



